Overnight truck crash disrupts highway traffic near Batemans Bay

The Princes Highway near Batemans Bay was closed for a number of hours last night following a single-vehicle truck crash.
Emergency services were called to the accident between Hughes Street and Mills Fishing Road about 5.30pm on Thursday, December 7 to reports of a single-vehicle truck crash and a fallen tree.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the driver was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Moruya Hospital in a stable condition.
All southbound lanes of the highway were closed following the crash, with light vehicles diverted onto Hughes Street while heavy vehicles had to be parked.
The highway was closed in both directions at the site at 10.50pm to allow for vehicle salvage.
All lanes of the highway reopened at 12.55am on Friday with a speed limit of 40km/h in place until infrastructure repairs are completed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.