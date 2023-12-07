Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Overnight truck crash disrupts highway traffic near Batemans Bay

Updated December 8 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:29am
Southbound lanes of the Princes Highway were closed for a number of hours last night due to a truck crash. Picture, Live Traffic NSW
Southbound lanes of the Princes Highway were closed for a number of hours last night due to a truck crash. Picture, Live Traffic NSW

The Princes Highway near Batemans Bay was closed for a number of hours last night following a single-vehicle truck crash.

Senior Journalist

