All creatures great and small need to cool down when the heat is on

The heat will be on tomorrow [Saturday December 9] in the South Coast and people, along with looking after themselves, are asked to take care of their cats and dogs as well.
Some parts of the region are expecting 40-degree temperatures and the staff from Shoalhaven Animal Shelter have plans in place to make sure the animals in their care and cool and comfortable.
Here is some advice the shelter offers when it comes keeping pets safe in heatwave conditions.
Their advice is:
Shade and fresh water are an absolute must.
Check water regularly in case they have tipped it over.
Make sprinklers/dog pools available if they are water-loving dogs.
Keep pets inside in an air-conditioned house.
If your dogs/cats/any animals are left alone for extended periods outside make sure they have enough water to last the day and in a bowl that they cannot tip over.
Ensure they have access to shade all day and
Research the signs of heatstroke and how to treat it.
Pets chill out in the shelter
Shelter Team Supervisor Sharon Johnson went onto explain how their cats and dogs will be kept save from the heat
"Our cats are in an air-conditioned building, so they're always feeling great," she said
"The dogs go into exercise yards each day which have misting sprinklers and pools for them to play in.
"We also make treats that we freeze for the dogs to have when they go to bed in the afternoon.
"For example, in a plastic food container mix water, peanut butter or vegemite (small amount due to salt content) and treats of some sort. Freeze them give them to the dogs as frozen treats."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.