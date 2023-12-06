Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Forestry Corporation firefighters hone their skills at a training camp

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 7 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 10:10am
South Coast staff are training in essential firefighting skills. Picture supplied.
More than 50 Forestry Corporation firefighters are honing their skills at a training camp at Bombala this week.

