Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Surfers stand up to be counted at SUP national titles

By Staff Writers
Updated December 7 2023 - 10:44am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUP competitors get ready for action at the SUP titles - day one was at Mollymook Beach. Picture supplied
SUP competitors get ready for action at the SUP titles - day one was at Mollymook Beach. Picture supplied

The 2023 Australian Stand Up Paddleboard [SUP] titles started yesterday in small but contestable waves at Mollymook Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.