Surfers stand up to be counted at SUP national titles

The 2023 Australian Stand Up Paddleboard [SUP] titles started yesterday in small but contestable waves at Mollymook Beach.
Winds picked up slightly mid-morning but backed off throughout the day, with plenty of waves caught during the early heats.
Some high-quality surfing was produced by Keale Dorries (QLD) and Indy Rose (NSW).
Two rounds of the Open Women, Open Men, Open 40 Men, Open 40 Women and Open 50 Men LB SUP were completed, with Rylie Kay (SA) posting the highest heat total, a 13.66 (out of a possible 20), in Open Men.
Father-daughter duo, Hannah and Richard Finlay-Jones (NSW) posted the same heat total in their respective divisions, Open Women and Open 60 10 foot SUP, to progress to today's rounds.
Richard also achieved the highest single wave score of the day, an 8.17 (out of a possible 10).
The opening rounds of Open 50 Men, 10 foot Open Men, 10 foot, Open Women, Open 50 Women, Open 40 Women LB SUP, Open 60 10 foot SUP were also completed.
Local hope and member of the tournament organisation team, Skyla Rayner, said day one went well
"It was a successful day, making the most of some marginal conditions and getting through a lot of heats," she said.
"We had to take the contest to Mollymook Beach to escape the southerly winds and it was a great decision, with small, clean waves for most of the day."
Sussex Inlet is the expected location for today's heats, with another big day of surfing planned.
