CWA celebrates Christmas with Far South Coast community

Each of the ten branches of the Far South Group of Country Women's Association loves to celebrate Christmas within their community in their own special way.
All Far South Coast Group CWA branches would like to thank their community for help and support with fundraising this year and wish everyone a safe Christmas holiday season.
Batemans Bay branch will have a Christmas stall at the Christmas Markets, located in the trade area at Bunning's Batemans Bay, on Thursday, December 7, from 6pm to 8pm.
CWA members will have delicious baked goods for sale.
Moruya branch members are celebrating in a big way on Saturday, December 16, from 9.30am to 2pm in their CWA Hall at 64 Queen Street, Moruya.
There will be a sausage sizzle, baked goods stall, a bric a brac stall, plus their Craft shop and Book Nook will be open.
All welcome to attend.
Bodalla branch baked and beautifully decorated a Christmas cake with the words "Peace be with you".
This cake is being raffled and will be drawn on December 15 at Bodalla Community Carols.
With the incidence of domestic violence increasing over the Christmas period, Narooma branch members assembled and donated 16 'Bags for Dignity' filled with useful items for women experiencing domestic violence.
Tilba CWA Christmas Carols will be celebrated in the Central Tilba Small Hall on Sunday, December 10, for the children of Central Tilba Public School.
Then Tilba CWA members cater a Christmas BBQ dinner for Tilba Rural Fire Service and a Christmas lunch for the children and families of Little Yuin Preschool at Wallaga Lake with a visit from Santa.
Bermagui branch has arranged a Mango fundraiser to support construction of additional independent living units for aged persons, the Sinclair Units, next door to Bermagui's Seaside Cottage & CWA Rooms in Corunna Street.
The Mango fundraiser was arranged by Kath Renwick with over 200 trays of mangoes expected to arrive the second week in December.
Many local families have ordered trays of mangoes for Christmas.
The branch also held a cake stall of Christmas goodies at the November Sunday market.
Cobargo CWA are also baking for their Christmas Stall on December 9 at the Cobargo Saturday morning market.
The Bake Stall has proved a winner with the locals who look forward to sweet treats from their CWA.
Bega branch has been baking Christmas cakes and puddings, shortbread and home-made jams for their Christmas stall which will be held Friday morning, December 15, at Bega Produce Market, Littleton Gardens.
Pambula-Merimbula branch have collected, made and shipped toys for children in Ukraine, donated Christmas hampers to Bega Women's Resource Centre and are holding a stall with Christmas decorations, craft and home-baked goodies on Sunday, December 10, at the Pambula Rotary Market.
Eden branch will attend local schools' end-of-year Presentation Day to present the awards they support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.