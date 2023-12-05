A man has died following a single-vehicle accident at Worrowing Heights over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Naval College Road at Worrowing Heights about 12.50pm on Saturday, December 2 after a car crashed into a tree and caught alight.
The driver died at the scene. He has not been formally identified.
Officers from the South Coast Police District are investigating the incident.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
