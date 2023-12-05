Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Man found unresponsive in holiday resort swimming pool on George Bass Drive, Tomakin

By Megan McClelland
Updated December 5 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:30pm
A man aged in his 20s has died after being pulled from a swimming pool in Tomakin.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

