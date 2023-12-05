A man aged in his 20s has died after being pulled from a swimming pool in Tomakin.
Emergency services were called to a holiday resort on George Bass Drive in Tomakin at about 8pm on Monday, December 4 after reports were made that a man was unresponsive in a pool.
Paramedics responded and attempted to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene.
South Coast Police District officers have begun investigating the incident.
The man is yet to be formally identified and the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
