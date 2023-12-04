Four Moruya Golf Club members, including a father-and-son duo have qualified for the National Scramble Championships finals at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club in Queensland.
John and Ryan Wassell, Geoff Reis and Andrew Ganderton are one of 26 Australian teams to make the final.
The foursome secured their place in the national finals after winning the NSW/ACT Regional Finals in October with the aid of PGA Associate Professional Gavin Fitzgerald.
Moruya Golf Club CEO Josh Prowse congratulated the team who came away with a net score at the regional finals of 49.4, beating the second-place team by .6.
"The team are very excited, particularly the Wassells being father and son, to play in the upcoming event together," he said.
The Scramble event is owned and managed by the PGA of Australia has been attracting one million players in recent years. The event began 30 years ago and typically invites hundreds of golf clubs to host qualifying rounds.
In 2005, a women's event was introduced and has seen over 27,000 women tee it up in local events.
At a regional level, teams are given the opportunity to play with a PGA professional and during the championship, players are treated to an all-inclusive trip.
The Moruya Golf Club team will play for the championship between December 4 and 8.
READ MORE: Community rallies to help Paralympian
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.