Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Moruya Golf Club team qualify for National Scramble Championship finals

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 5 2023 - 11:57am, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left: Geoff Reis, John Wassell, Ryan Wassell, Andrew Ganderton and PGA Associate Professional Gavin Fitzgerald are playing in the National Scramble Championship finals in Queensland this week (December 4-8). Picture supplied
From left: Geoff Reis, John Wassell, Ryan Wassell, Andrew Ganderton and PGA Associate Professional Gavin Fitzgerald are playing in the National Scramble Championship finals in Queensland this week (December 4-8). Picture supplied

Four Moruya Golf Club members, including a father-and-son duo have qualified for the National Scramble Championships finals at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help