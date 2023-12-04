On Sunday, November 19, a good time was had by all at the Eurobodalla Live Music concert at the Moruya Golf Club.
The program started with Sandy and the Moochers, featuring Feona Baranovski, and backed by David, Mark, Peter and Colin. It was a lively set of jazz music that had toes tapping and people dancing.
Personalities sparkled and everyone was happy.
The next set featured Lesley Lambert on vocals - always a winner, with John Roche, Kelesi Woodhouse, Jeff Holley, Paul Baker and Mike Walsh supporting her in their inimitable style.
Considering the number of significant events over the weekend the roll-up of patrons was pleasing.
Next month will be the final Eurobodalla Live Music concert for this year, and because the club cannot house us on Sunday, December 3, it will be on December 10 at 1pm.
We will be hosting the Rhythm Vampires, a rockabilly dance band who are always energetic and amusing.
Sing Australia will get us into the Christmas spirit under the capable baton of Kathie Harris to finish our year of local live music.
We plan on starting the new year with a bang.
Casey Green is returning with a fabulous band including Peter Lock, the top jazz pianist in Australia, Mike Walsh on bass and other acclaimed Sydney musicians on January 21 at the Moruya Golf Club.
To learn more about Eurobodalla Live Music, call Kay on 0438 717 606.
