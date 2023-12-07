Celebrate the festive season at these South Coast events

Cuttagee artist Jennifer Taylor's exhibition, 'Meet Me in the Middle of the Air', is opening on Saturday, December 9 at Gallery Bodalla with an artist talk and drinks at 3pm. The artist splits her time between the South Coast and Alice Springs with her partner Sue and was inspired by a Paul Kelly song to create an exhibition of her works. Her paintings capture the essence of local landscapes and encapsulate the ancient history of the land. Learn more at gallerybodalla.com.au.

