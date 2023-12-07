Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Celebrate the festive season at these South Coast events

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated December 7 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:37pm
Moruya Theatre's 'Lend Me A Soprano'

The cast of 'Lend Me A Soprano' is ready to perform at the Moruya Red Door Theatre this month. Picture via Moruya Red Door Theatre/Facebook
The cast of 'Lend Me A Soprano' is ready to perform at the Moruya Red Door Theatre this month. Picture via Moruya Red Door Theatre/Facebook

The Moruya Red Door Theatre's last production before Christmas is set in 1934 and follows Lucille Wiley, the manager of the Australian Grand Opera Company as she battles to bring a performance to the stage. The "madcap screwball comedy" is based on Ken Ludwig's award-winning 'Lend Me A Tenor' and features local women in leading roles. Watch the show on December 8, 9, 15 and 16. Get tickets at ticketor.com.

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla.

