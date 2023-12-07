Celebrate the festive season at these South Coast events

The Moruya Red Door Theatre's last production before Christmas is set in 1934 and follows Lucille Wiley, the manager of the Australian Grand Opera Company as she battles to bring a performance to the stage. The "madcap screwball comedy" is based on Ken Ludwig's award-winning 'Lend Me A Tenor' and features local women in leading roles. Watch the show on December 8, 9, 15 and 16. Get tickets at ticketor.com.
Moruya Golf Club will be filled with the rock'n'roll sounds of the Rhythm Vampires on Sunday, December 10 for the December instalment of Eurobodalla Live Music. Come along from 1pm and let the rockabilly band swing you back to the 1950s and 60s. You'll also hear the joyous Batemans Bay Sing Australia choir as they perform their repertoire. Entry is $20 for non-members and $15 for members.
Creative Arts Batemans Bay (CABBI) is showcasing local wood turner and carver David John at The Gallery on Sydney Street, Mogo between December 1 and January 7. Come along to the gallery between 10am and 4pm on any day except Christmas Day to browse his masterful works using locally-sourced materials. Call 0490 026 929 to learn more.
The first Thursday (December 7) of every month is Book Chat day at Moruya Library. Come along at 3.30pm to share recommendations and meet other bookworms. Refreshments are provided. Call 4474 1333 to learn more.
Are you a member of the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club? The Members Children's Christmas Party is on Sunday, December 10 from 1.30pm. Bring your children (and grandchildren) aged up to 12 for an afternoon of disco, games and activities to get their Christmas spirit going! Registrations are essential, call 4472 4117 or visit the club.
Don't miss Long Beach's famous Christmas Fair at Sandy Place Reserve on Sunday, December 10 between 9am and 1pm. There will be plenty of Christmas spirit at the reserve with market stalls, live music, children's activities including face painting, food, coffee and the Monster Raffle. To learn more about the fair, call 0409 784 840.
Cuttagee artist Jennifer Taylor's exhibition, 'Meet Me in the Middle of the Air', is opening on Saturday, December 9 at Gallery Bodalla with an artist talk and drinks at 3pm. The artist splits her time between the South Coast and Alice Springs with her partner Sue and was inspired by a Paul Kelly song to create an exhibition of her works. Her paintings capture the essence of local landscapes and encapsulate the ancient history of the land. Learn more at gallerybodalla.com.au.
East Victoria couple Rhys and Esthmer Duursma are Mayfair Lane, an indie-folk duo who fuse their unique musical backgrounds to find a new sound together. On Saturday, December 9, their sounds will fill the air at the Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House from 12pm. The duo launched their debut album 'Go Again' in February 2019 and have toured in the United Kingdom and United States. To learn more, call 4473 7308.
'Biophilia', the human tendency to interact or be associated with other forms of life, is being explored in Petrina Hicks' new exhibition opening at the BAS Centre. Hicks' exhibition is now embarking on a nationwide tour from Perth to Melbourne, including Moruya. The artist draws on mythology, historical art imagery and the female experience to meticulously direct the images. The opening is at 5.30pm on Friday, December 8. Book for free at thebas.com.au.
The 38th Congo Crafts Annual Exhibition is currently showing at 721 Congo Road and will end on Sunday, December 17. Come along to the exhibition between 11am and 5pm any day except Tuesdays to see the works of potter and painter Jim Simms who has created Japanese and Korean inspired gas and woodfired stoneware ceramics, paintings, textiles and jewellery. Congo Crafts was established in 1980 and some works are also available for purchase. Call 4474 2931 to learn more.
Jump into the festive season with some family-friendly community Carols by Candelight at Club Narooma. The club will be the place to go for handmade markets stalls, a sausage sizzle and of course, Santa with his elves. There will also be performances from the Narooma Choir, Studio Blue dance performances, Christmas rock music and 'shop local' raffles. It's all happening at 5pm on Saturday, December 16.
