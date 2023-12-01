Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Christian's broken heart mended in white-knuckle emergency

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
December 1 2023 - 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christian Rusgnach as he appeared in the lead-up to his health emergency and (right) on Thursday, November 23, ten weeks after surgery.
Christian Rusgnach as he appeared in the lead-up to his health emergency and (right) on Thursday, November 23, ten weeks after surgery.

Somewhere between the rolling surf of his everyday life, the powdery snow of his August ski holiday and the infinite dust thrown up by his job at a civil construction firm, something sinister came calling for Christian Rusgnach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.