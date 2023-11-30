Illawarra, South Coast's flood emergency in 64 heartbreaking photos

The massive clean up has begun for many in the Illawarra and South Coast after staggering rainfalls and floodwaters swept into towns and communities.
Rainfall totals have been massive this week, with some of the highest recorded in Point Perpendicular (290.8 millimetres), Jervis Bay (249mm) and Ulladulla (197mm).
Bega has received 115.8mm, Albion Park 109.4mm and Kiama 97.2mm.
At 4pm on Thursday, November 30 a watch and act flood alert remained in place for Lake Conjola, with advice warnings for Bega and Sussex Inlet.
SES have responded to more than 1300 emergency calls for help in NSW, including 650 in the 'south eastern zone' which includes the Illawarra, Southern Highlands and South Coast to the border.
There have been 13 flood rescues from homes and vehicles that were driven into floodwaters.
For emergency help during floods and storms call the SES on 132 500, in life-threatening situations call triple-0.
