Senior police officer charged over alleged historic assault

A senior police officer attached to a southern region command has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an incident six years ago.
An investigation started earlier this year into allegations a then 43-year-old police inspector assaulted a 42-year-old man during an arrest at Newtown Railway Station on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Following inquiries, a future court attendance notice was issued on Wednesday, November 29, for the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The is due to appear at Newtown Local Court on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
His employment status is under review.
