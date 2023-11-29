A number of roads in the Eurobodalla remain closed due to flooding, damage and debris today, November 30.
Though some roads have reopened - Cors Parade, North Batemans Bay (closed near intersection with Princes Highway) and Wamban II Bridge, Wamban Road, 12 other roads and bridges remain closed.
Council will provide updates on road closures throughout the day.
For more details on these closures, visit livetraffic.com.
Please don't drive through floodwaters. Regardless if you 'know' the road, if you see it is flooded, turn around and find a different way to get to your destination.
