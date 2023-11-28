Body of woman found at South Coast beach

Police are investigating following the discovery of a woman's body on a South Coast beach.
Emergency services were called about 6.15am on Wednesday after the body of the 73-year-old was found in the water at Ulladulla Beach.
Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the woman's death.
At this stage police say they don't believe the death is suspicious and is not related to the weather event currently affecting the area.
They will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone with information on the woman's death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
