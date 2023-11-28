Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Breaking
Updated

Body of woman found at South Coast beach

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 29 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Body of woman found at South Coast beach
Body of woman found at South Coast beach

Police are investigating following the discovery of a woman's body on a South Coast beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.