A Batehaven man is facing fifteen charges after he allegedly broke into five homes in Catalina.
Bradley Snapper Carriage, 47, briefly faced Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, November 27 and pleaded not guilty to 14 charges and guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order but disputed the facts of the charge.
According to court documents, Carriage allegedly broke into five homes on Vista Avenue and Berrima Street in Catalina, damaged a brick wall at a property, stole cash, cigarettes, three wallets, a drill and entered a vehicle without consent between November 7 and 20.
Carriage is charged with five counts of break and enter a house or building, five counts of unlawful entry into inclosed lands, two counts of larceny, one count of entering a vehicle in a public place without the owner's consent and one count of intentionally or recklessly destroying or damaging property.
The court heard that between 8pm, November 12 and 8am, November 13, the Batehaven man allegedly stole $120 cash and a pack of cigarettes in Catalina, stole a wallet from a Vista Avenue home, a drill, battery and battery charger from another home, entered a Holden Colorado ute and trespassed on two other properties.
In the early hours of November 17, Carriage allegedly broke into a Berrima Street home in Catalina and stole a handbag, two wallets and keys to the property.
Between November 7 and 13, Carriage allegedly damaged an external brick wall of a unit in Berrima Street.
Carriage was granted bail and his case was adjourned until January 15, 2024 to negotiate the disputed facts and for evidence to be collected.
