Crime

Bradley Carriage pleads not guilty to 14 charges in Batemans Bay Local Court

By Staff Reporters
December 1 2023 - 4:10pm
Bradley Snapper Carriage, 47, faced Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, November 27 and pleaded not guilty to 14 charges. Picture file
A Batehaven man is facing fifteen charges after he allegedly broke into five homes in Catalina.

