The Clyde River has been a fruitful fishing spot lately, with abundant catches of dusty flathead along the break wall near JJ's Restaurant. Notably, a number of jewfish have been reeled in off the T wharf in town, and anglers have had success at the cleaning tables near Hanging Rock boat ramp during the incoming tide.
Moonlight Flat has proven to be a hotspot for good bream, while impressive catches of jewfish have been reported at Big Island.
Whiting have started making an appearance, especially along the sand flats at JJ's during the rising tide. The river's temperature is a comfortable 22 degrees.
Over the past few weeks, swell has been consistently high, yet there has been notable fishing success.
The main beach of South Durras and the Moruya break wall have witnessed commendable catches of Australian salmon and tailor.
Around North Head, the rocky areas have proven fruitful for anglers, yielding good-sized snapper during the rising tide, particularly during the serene moments at sunrise and sunset.
Inshore fishing has been thriving, with catches of squid around Casey Island. Anglers have reported good-sized snapper being reeled in at North Head and Yellow Rock.
There have been impressive catches of sandy flathead just off Casey's Beach, particularly in waters about 15 metres deep.
Offshore excursions continue to yield hot bites, with anglers reporting impressive catches of snapper, morwong, gummy sharks and pigfish.
These productive ventures are taking place at a depth of approximately 70 metres, with success attributed to the use of micro jigs.
The offshore scene appears to be offering a diverse range of quality catches, making it an enticing destination for those seeking a variety of marine species.
While game fishing remains relatively quiet, there is a promising development with some albacore tuna starting to be reeled in east of the Tollgates. This indicates a potential shift in the fishing dynamics in the region.
The weather forecast for the week suggests average conditions, marked by plenty of rain and large seas. Given these conditions, opting for river fishing seems like a wise choice.
The sheltered environment of the river provides a more favourable and manageable setting, offering anglers a better chance to enjoy their fishing endeavours despite the less favourable weather conditions at sea.
Attention to detail is crucial for a good fishing trip. Take some time to inspect your leader by running your fingers over it, conducting both a tactile and visual examination for any signs of wear or nicks.
Make a habit of testing all your knots before embarking on each fishing excursion. This meticulous approach ensures the integrity of your gear. You'll be more likely to have a productive and enjoyable fishing experience.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. He offers river and inshore cruising services and caters to the entire family by offering fishing excursions. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 or follow him on Facebook (Badenoch Fishing Charters).
