Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Jewie Josh gives his tips and tricks for a fruitful fish

By Jewie Josh
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:18pm
Even the rain doesnt deter our customers and it certainly hasnt impacted the fishing. Dawn travelled all the way from Victoria to catch her first jewfish in this weeks inclement weather!
Clyde River

The Clyde River has been a fruitful fishing spot lately, with abundant catches of dusty flathead along the break wall near JJ's Restaurant. Notably, a number of jewfish have been reeled in off the T wharf in town, and anglers have had success at the cleaning tables near Hanging Rock boat ramp during the incoming tide.

