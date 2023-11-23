Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Why wait to start decking the halls?

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
November 24 2023 - 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why wait to start decking the halls?
Why wait to start decking the halls?

I grew up with the rule in my family that we could not begin decorating for Christmas until December 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.