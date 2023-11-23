A convoy of 40 army vehicles will travel through towns on the South Coast this weekend as part of a training exercise.
Reserve soldiers from the army's Sydney-based 5th and 8th Combat Service Support Battalions will be conducting road convoy and logistics support training from November 24 to 26.
The activity, called exercise GIGAS ROAM, is designed to enhance the soldiers' ability to conduct long-range logistic support operations.
Major Nikolaus Beattie said the operation will allow the logistic battalion to train in travelling long distances across varying terrains.
"It means we will be practising moving goods across long distances while maintaining our road convoy," he said.
"It's also a multi-day training exercise, so being out on the road for a long period of time is beneficial to training."
Maj. Beattie said the battalion is "grateful" to be able to train across the South Coast.
"Being able to engage with the community on the South Coast is always a good experience," he said.
On Friday the convoy will travel from Holsworthy to Batemans Bay (Princes Highway) before heading to Bega, Eden and Cooma (Princes Highway and Monaro Highway) on Saturday. They will then travel to Canberra (HMAS Harman) (Monaro Highway), then back to Holsworthy (Federal Highway and Hume Highway).
The 40 vehicles will be travelling in groups of 10 and will include primarily Army G-Wagons, with some white fleet and medium and heavy vehicles.
About 80 Army Reserve personnel will be involved in the training.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.