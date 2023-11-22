After a huge year of junior golf, the Catalina Club has been recognised as the NSW Golf Jack Newton Junior Golf (JNJG) Junior Club of the Year.
The club was also nominated to win the Country Club of the Year award and director of golf Rodney Booth was a finalist for PGA Pro of the Year.
The club received the prestigious award at the NSW Golf Industry Awards on Monday, November 6 in Sydney.
Assistant general manager Mitchel Judd, club president Cathie Flynn, general manager Guy Chapman and Rodney Booth excitedly accepted the award.
The club has fostered golfers like Sophie Eppelstun to success. She recently claimed her maiden JNJG Masters Title in Goulburn.
The Carroll College Broulee student was the only player in the Brett Ogle Junior Masters to finish under par in the November 18-19 tournament.
Ms Flynn said she was proud to receive the award on behalf of the club.
"Anyone that visits our club after school time, on weekends and school holidays, can see how much our cadets and juniors enjoy their time in our Junior Golf Program," she said.
The club has seen cadet and junior memberships soar over the past year and memberships have increased by 25 per cent since 2022.
"Our program is continuing to grow which I am delighted to see. This award is very much a team award," Ms Flynn said.
She praised Mr Booth for his professionalism and expertise, who is affectionally known by club members as the "pied piper of golf".
"Along with our volunteer cadet masters and our golfing members, our kids are learning to love the game of golf, making winning this award possible.
"It is a Catalina team award!"
Golf NSW commended the club for its Cadets Program, Junior Program and Advanced Cadets Program, which fosters about 60 young golfers.
It was also recognised for hosting the NSWPSSA Championship and JNJG South Coast Junior Masters this year.
