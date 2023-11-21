A Batemans Bay man is facing 10 charges after an alleged crime spree which saw him use stolen debit cards to purchase items from South Coast businesses, break into a Batemans Bay home and steal NSW Police service medals.
Bruce Eade of High Street, Batemans Bay pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared at Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, November 20.
Eade is charged with possessing a prohibited drug, break and enter into dwelling or house, three counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception and five counts of unlawfully obtaining goods in or on a premises.
According to documents tendered to the court, the 41-year-old used stolen debit and credit cards to make purchases totalling approximately $450 between October 29 and 30 from a Batemans Bay tobacconist, supermarket and service station.
It is alleged that he purchased items including cigarettes, a lighter and prepaid phone vouchers.
The court heard that he broke into a home on South Street in Batemans Bay and stole NSW Police service medals and Army canteens in early November.
According to police documents, Eade was found to be in possession of methylamphetamine on November 2.
Police also found a portable speaker, binoculars, a torch, car keys belonging to a vehicle registered by another person and keys to a room at a Batemans Bay resort, which are all suspected to have been stolen.
Eade was granted bail and will reappear at Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, January 15, 2024.
