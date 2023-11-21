Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Crime

Bruce Eade pleads not guilty to 10 charges in Batemans Bay Local Court

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 22 2023 - 2:25pm, first published November 21 2023 - 5:10pm
A Batemans Bay man is facing charges after he allegedly made purchases with stolen debit cards, broke into a Batemans Bay home and stole NSW Police service medals. Picture file
A Batemans Bay man is facing 10 charges after an alleged crime spree which saw him use stolen debit cards to purchase items from South Coast businesses, break into a Batemans Bay home and steal NSW Police service medals.

