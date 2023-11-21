Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Crime

Man charged with sexual assault and intercourse with a child appears in Batemans Bay Local Court

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 22 2023 - 2:25pm, first published November 21 2023 - 5:06pm
A Moruya man who is facing six sexual assault-related charges involving victims aged between 10 and 16 years old has faced Batemans Bay Local Court.
