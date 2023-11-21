A Moruya man who is charged with six offences including sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 16 years old has faced Batemans Bay Local Court.
The 71-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is yet to enter a plea to the charges. He briefly faced court on Monday, November 20.
The charges include two counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault (Category 4) and two counts of sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 16 years old.
According to documents tendered to the court, the man allegedly had sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old between June 1987 and January 1988 in Moruya.
He allegedly committed the same offence between September 1989 and June 1990 in Moruya, which involved a different victim who was 10 years old.
The man was also charged with Category 4 sexual assault for inciting an 11-year-old to commit an act of indecency by placing their hand on the man's erect penis.
In 2016, the man allegedly committed aggravated sexual assault twice by having sexual intercourse without consent and committed indecent assault with a third victim who was 11 years old.
The Moruya man was granted bail and will reappear in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, February 5.
