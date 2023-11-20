Dalmeny Boardriders took to the waves for the final time in the 2023 season at Kianga Main beach on Sunday, November 6, with the last pointscore, second hand wetsuit and surfboard sale, and the second "Come and Try" event.
Against all odds, there were surf-able two-foot shifty peaks and light South-West winds for most of the day.
The Under 18 Boys were up first, scrambling for the salt water, with a polished performance seeing Matt Driscoll claim first place over, Jet Lange, who caught the 'Wave of the Day'.
Opportunities for big scores were few and far between in the Over 45 Mens, and despite an impressive 'Wipeout of the Day' from Andrew Johnson in the second heat, the master came away with the win.
The predicted onshore winds and rain hit like a freight train as the Micro Groms (Under 8s) and Assisted Groms (Under 13s) entered the water. Chaos ensued in the judging tent, but the show was allowed to go on.
Mali Brown won the Micro Groms, while 12-year-old Abigail Black was outstanding in the Assisted Groms.
However, Black's nine-year-old brother Flinder had no intentions of being left out and surfed his way to a tie-break win with his sister in the final.
Luckily the wet, windy front didn't persist and conditions cleaned up for the Under 14 boys, where Oscar Jackson climbed some whitewater and whipped out multiple backside re-entries to take out his heat and then the final.
In a slow heat, the two plank riders, Jarra Weston and Simon Brown, battled it out for a tie-break win.
Matt Hoar carved out two smooth turns on a set wave to score 6.5 points in the Open Men's division, beating out Brandon Feledyk and Roundhouse Ramsey.
In the Open Women, Alice Mood won the heat against some good competition, while the Under 18 girls found it hard to complete their turns.
Pearl Eaton and Georgia Dawson were presented some opportunities but couldn't stick the landings, Ruby Davis played the patient card, but it was Marley Eaton who managed to collect winning scores on her last two waves to take out the final.
The action wasn't just in the water on Sunday, as plenty was happening on the beach.
At the day's halfway mark, competition was paused for the club's 'Come and Try' day. A mock heat was held out the back for first time competitors, while an introduction to surfing session took place for those wanting to learn.
After a brief by club president and surf coach, Matt Hoar, the first time frothers were boosted onto foamballs, and with each wave they got to their feet faster and faster.
Kristen Guseli had the kids playing tug of war and walking in flippers for a relay.
Pre-loved vessels lined Kianga main beach carpark as bargain hunters, young and old, sized up their potential new rides at the second hand surfboard and wetsuit sale.
With competitions for 2023 all wrapped up, the club will hold its presentation on Sunday, December 3 at a beach between Dalmeny and Narooma Bar.
