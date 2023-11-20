Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Monday, 20 November 2023
The Dalmeny Boardriders' 2023 season comes to an end

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 20 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 2:00pm
Dalmeny Boardriders took to the waves for the final time in the 2023 season at Kianga Main beach on Sunday, November 6, with the last pointscore, second hand wetsuit and surfboard sale, and the second "Come and Try" event.

Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

