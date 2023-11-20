The Batemans Bay foreshore was glistening between November 17 and 19 with hundreds of polished hot rods, vibrant 1950s costumes and plenty of hairspray for the second Crank It Up rock'n'roll festival.
Festival organisers Chris and Leisa Tague's love affair with rock'n'roll music, style and dancing began twelve years ago when they inadvertently joined a rock'n'roll dance lesson.
After countless setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Summer bushfires, their festival returned for the second time to the foreshore on the weekend, attracting thousands of people.
Festivalgoers drooled over more than 150 vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1970s and voted for the best vintage/historic, rock'n'roll, hotrod, classic/custom, interior, bike and "best of show" car in the Snow n Shine.
A 1974 Holden HJ One Tonna owned by Kevin Duck took the gong of People's Choice Car of Crank It Up 2023.
The best rock'noll car went to a 1956 Mercury Montclair owned by De-Troy Smith.
Speaking before the festival, Leisa Tague said she was excited to see an even bigger turnout than last year.
"We didn't have to work nearly as hard for sponsors [as last year] because so many of them wanted in, and we only started last year - it's amazing" she said.
"The first year, nobody really knew what we were trying to do. They said, 'what do you mean a rock'n'roll festival?'"
Chris and Leisa's resilience scored them a 2023 NSW Tourism Award just two weeks out from the festival.
Market stalls selling handmade goods, vintage, retro and rock'n'roll clothes and garage merch dotted the foreshore between two stages, each with dedicated wooden dance floors.
Tickets were sold out to special events at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, where rockabilly royalty Cherry Divine and Central Coast band Hellcat III performed on Friday night.
Tamworth's Ezra Lee and rock'n'roll's new kid on the block, 'Kid' James played on Saturday night before Minnie and the Moonrakers wrapped up the festival at the Steampacket Hotel in Nelligen on Sunday night.
"I think the more we're out here and the more people see the good that it does for the town...it makes it easier to get people on board," Leisa said.
Check out our gallery of Crank It Up Batemans Bay from Saturday, November 18:
