Overseas travel is a reminder that there's no place like home

Sparkling water surrounding a swim-up bar, endless warm tropical weather, perfect sunsets and ocean views. It is a dream holiday setting which I have recently enjoyed.
But I'm not telling you this to be boastful. This is a message of appreciation.
In fact it is appreciation for all that we have on our doorstep in Australia and in particular southern NSW.
Without a doubt, a getaway to a tropical destination is something to enjoy, and my husband and I did just that on our recent 10-day break. Cultural experiences and a wonderful resort were highlights of our trip.
But we both agreed that the natural beauty and many other attractions in Australia are hard to beat. We are especially in awe of all there is to see and do on the South Coast and Southern Inlands of NSW.
There are the pristine beaches found on the South Coast of NSW, and waterfalls and swimming holes such as those in many locations in the Southern Highlands. And let's not forget the great hiking opportunities - Pigeon House Mountain Didthul walking track near Ulladulla and the Erith Coal Mine walk near Bundanoon to name just a few.
There are also those stunning natural attractions - such spectacles as the Drawing Room Rocks in Broughton Vale or the Currarong Rock Pool which quickly spring to mind.
Then there are the man-made drawcards - an endless selection of impressive eateries, breweries and wineries, amazing historical sites such as the Rocky Hill Memorial and Museum in Goulburn, Harpers Mansion in the Southern Highlands or Meroogal in the Nowra.
Let's not forget the arts and culture offerings such as Bundanon in the Shoalhaven, Ngununggula Southern Highlands Regional Gallery and the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
And of course this region has its fair share of great family attractions including Shoalhaven and Mogo Zoos , and the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
I could go on for ever about all this region has to offer...but I won't.
Instead I will say don't waste any more time, get out and experience all that is on offer right on our doorstep or just a short drive away.
Dorothy was definitely onto something in the Wizard of Oz when she clicked her heels and said "there's no place like home" - especially when you live and play in the South Coast and Southern Inlands of NSW.
Jackie Meyers, editor
