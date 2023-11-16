Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Overseas travel is a reminder that there's no place like home

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
November 17 2023 - 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overseas travel is a reminder that there's no place like home
Overseas travel is a reminder that there's no place like home

Sparkling water surrounding a swim-up bar, endless warm tropical weather, perfect sunsets and ocean views. It is a dream holiday setting which I have recently enjoyed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.