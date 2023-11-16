Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Moruya's Ahmed Loze finds joy in career change to nursing at Banksia Villages

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
November 16 2023 - 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former retail worker Ahmed Loze has made the switch to nursing, helping tackle a nationwide care worker shortage in the process. Picture supplied
Former retail worker Ahmed Loze has made the switch to nursing, helping tackle a nationwide care worker shortage in the process. Picture supplied

Australia is facing a severe shortage of nurses, with about 11,000 more nurses needed to meet growing demands as the population ages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.