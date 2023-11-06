Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Batemans Bay junior cricket teams win one out of three matches on wet weekend

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated November 6 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flynn Dunn starred for the Batemans Bay u16 mixed side, scoring 56 runs. Picture supplied.
Flynn Dunn starred for the Batemans Bay u16 mixed side, scoring 56 runs. Picture supplied.

Junior cricket resumed for the Batemans Bay Cricket Club over the weekend and only one age group notched up a victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.