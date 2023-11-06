Junior cricket resumed for the Batemans Bay Cricket Club over the weekend and only one age group notched up a victory.
The u16 mixed Shoalhaven District Cricket Association competition side was the only side able to conjure up a win and they did so comfortably.
READ ALSO:
Winning the toss and electing to bat against the Ex Servos at Lyrebird Park on Saturday, November 4, Batemans Bay notched up 176 runs in the the rain affected match.
The Bay got off to a shocker, losing opener Nicholas Wain to a three ball duck before a strong partnership between Georgia Lovegrove and Flynn Dunn settled the ship.
Dunn top scored with 56 runs, while Mason Fardell and Lovegrove's scores of 48 and 35 respectively proved instrumental.
In response, Ex Servos could only manage 108 runs off 25 overs due to terrific bowling from William Lovegrove, Jesse Dunn and Alex Booth who all had two wickets to their name.
They next play Bomaderry - North Nowra Cambewarra on Saturday, November 11.
In the u14s, the Ulladulla United Cricket Club (UUCC) was too strong for Batemans Bay winning the rain affected match at Hanging Rock in tight fashion.
UUCC won the toss, elected to bat and posted 114 runs on the board in their 30 overs.
Patrick Peters was the pick of the bowlers for Batemans Bay, taking figures of 2 for 26 off four overs.
Looking to come out firing with the bat, Batemans Bay did anything but that.
Wickets fell constantly and Ethan Bruhl was the only batsman who reached double digits with 12 runs.
Batemans Bay will look to bounce back when they take on Sussex Inlet at the Thompson Street Sports Complex on November 11.
Things weren't any better for the u12s side as they went down by 50 runs to the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Cricket Club (White) at the Berry Sports Complex.
They too will look to bounce back when the next take on UUCC Blue at Hanging Rock on November 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.