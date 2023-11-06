Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Toys for Kids Run from East Lynne to Bega, Cobargo on December 3

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:34am, first published 8:14am
Andy Crole and Ted Hopkins of Easyriders Australia Eurobodalla chapter will be coasting down the Princes Highway on Sunday, December 3, to deliver toys to kids in South East Regional Hospital, Bega and to kids in Cobargo impacted by the Black Summer bushfires. Picture by Marion Williams
A contingent of festively-decorated motorbikes will cruise their way from the Shoalhaven to Bega Valley to deliver toys to kids.

