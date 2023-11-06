A contingent of festively-decorated motorbikes will cruise their way from the Shoalhaven to Bega Valley to deliver toys to kids.
The Eurobodalla chapter of Easyriders Australia started the Toy Run for Kids last year to give toys to bushfire-impacted children in Cobargo and kids spending Christmas in the South East Regional Hospital in Bega.
It was so well received they are doing it again, raising funds through raffles as well as a sausage sizzle and hot dogs at Batemans Bay on November 11.
It was the idea of Ted Hopkins and he is hoping that the chapters in Nowra, the Illawarra and southern Sydney will join the ride on Sunday, December 3.
They have also advertised the run in Canberra to attract riders and donations.
"Bikes and cars are more than welcome to join us on the day," Mr Hopkins said.
"We try to dress up our bikes so any drivers and riders joining us should dress up theirs too."
On December 3 they will meet at East Lynne servo at 8.30am for coffee with stands up at 10am.
They will arrive with Santa in tow at Bega hospital around midday to deliver toys to kids aged up to 12 years.
Stands up again at 12.45pm to head to Cobargo for lunch and more fun with Santa and the kids there.
They are running a raffle as well as the sausage sizzle at Autohaus Select Cars in Batemans Bay this Saturday 9am-12.30pm to raise money to buy the toys.
It costs $20 to join the Toys for Kids Run which includes entry to a second raffle for participating drivers and riders.
All proceeds from Sunday will go to the oncology department at Moruya's hospital where one of Mr Hopkin's daughters works.
"Like most hospitals they don't get enough money.
"We have several members who have gone through Moruya Hospital so it is close to our heart," Mr Hopkins said.
Mr Hopkins thanked major sponsors Autohaus Select Cars and Cobargo Hotel and their other supporters.
These include South East Regional Hospital, Joe's Motorcycles in Fyshwick, Mogo Fudge, Mogo Nursery, Innes Boatshed, Officeworks and Supercheap Auto in Batemans Bay, River Cafe Nelligen, Fuel East Lynne, Haven Quality Meats in Batehaven, Federal Hotel Nimmitabel and Yuppy Concreting in Pakenham, Victoria.
For more information, to donate or to register for the Toys for Kids Run contact tedhopkins100@gmail.com
