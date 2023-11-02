Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Terry Snow's Capital Property Group buys Constitution Place for $17.8m

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
November 2 2023 - 3:23pm
Terry Snow's Capital Property Group will build a $150 million office development in the city centre, after snapping up a prime block of land.

