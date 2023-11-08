Getting into the property market can be tough for first home buyers, even for older people, but there are some budget options in Narooma.
Narooma News has tracked down where and what type of property first home buyers can potentially snap up in Narooma for $500,000 or less.
This price point maximises the NSW government's full stamp duty exemption for first home buyers, for properties valued under $800,000.
Six of the properties are apartments while the other two are in East's Narooma Village and would-be purchasers must be over a certain age.
The two most expensive offerings are priced at $495,000 and both are in Angle Street.
There is a two-bedroom apartment at 1/5 Angle Street. It is one of just four apartments.
It offers comfort and convenience in the heart of Narooma.
There is an updated kitchen and north-facing verandah
The apartment also has internal access to a private garage.
At the same price point is a one-bedroom apartment at 4/5 Angle Street.
Again, it is one of only four apartments on the property.
It has an expansive backyard and outdoor entertaining area.
The apartment has a north-facing patio and gardeners will love the grassed backyard.
The two-bedroom apartment at 3/16 Mcmillan Road is fully-furnished and renovated.
It is on the market at $450,000.
It is in the Apollo block of 32 apartments and the complex has a new pool, playground, tennis court and boat parking.
The apartment offers updated living in a well-connected strata complex.
Low maintenance living is on offer at L17 in Easts Van Park.
The two-bedroom home has open-plan living/dining, renovated kitchen, a covered and enclosed front deck and established gardens.
Prospective purchasers must be over 55 years old and there is a maximum of two occupants.
No pets and it is for permanent occupancy with no rentals permitted.
There are three one-bedroom apartments for sale at the Horizons, 147 Princes Highway.
They all have access to the complex's pool and barbecue.
Apartment 22 has a price tag of $280,000 and has ocean glimpses.
A spacious part-covered verandah comes off the open living area.
Apartment 46 is around the same price, $279,900 and comes complete with furniture.
It also has both a carport and a car space allotted.
Apartment 34 is the most expensive of the three, with an asking price of $294,900.
It has an open-plan living area with reverse-cycle air conditioning and access to a sunny balcony on the east side.
The lowest price offering is a two-bedroom free-standing villa in East's holiday park, 42 Princes Highway.
Priced at $195,000, it has a very spacious kitchen, large open-plan living area and modern bathroom.
It comes with access to the park's pool and barbecue area.
Only purchasers aged 50 and over can live in it permanently and no pets are allowed.
