Manyana Matters Environmental Association's "eco-anxiety" workshop

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 1 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 11:03am
Workshop wants to offer ways to reduce "eco-anxiety"
The 2019/2020 bushfires had a devastating impact on many Shoalhaven communities and people are still feeling anxious from the Black Summer fires as they prepare for this year's fire season.

