South Coast's Flagstaff has developed EmberApp and Street Mate

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 31 2023 - 10:22am, first published 9:36am
With natural disasters becoming more frequent, communities are asking how they can help their vulnerable members during emergencies. Picture supplied
One issue raised at the Coolagolite Bushfire Recovery Forum was how communities could take care of their vulnerable members during emergencies.

MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

