One issue raised at the Coolagolite Bushfire Recovery Forum was how communities could take care of their vulnerable members during emergencies.
South Coast disability enterprise The Flagstaff Group has developed some helpful tools.
The tools were born out of the Black Summer bushfires, originally to help people with disability, but more generally for the frail and elderly, during emergencies like fires and floods.
Belinda Franklin, marketing projects specialist at Flagstaff, said its Ember project has been running for two years.
It includes an easy-read checklist of what to pack when evacuating and six-page template for preparing an emergency plan.
The emergency plan can also be completed on the Ember app and sent to a person's support circle.
"It ensures their carers or support group know the plan exists and where that person will go in a disaster," Ms Franklin said.
There is a second app for non-verbal communication that can also be used by stroke victims and people for whom English is their second language.
It has picture boards - on a device or physical cards - to help communicate.
Emergency services personnel have found them very helpful.
Both apps are free and Flagstaff does not store any data.
When you design for disability, you design for everybody. The benefits extend to all community members.- Belinda Franklin, marketing projects specialist, The Flagstaff Group
At the Coolagolite Bushfire Community Forum Zena Armstrong of Coolagolite suggested something like Neighbourhood Watch to look out for the community's vulnerable.
In June 2023, Flagstaff launched its Street Mate campaign as an extension of the Ember program.
It is intended to foster communities to help the vulnerable during emergencies.
It provides practical tips and resources for neighbours to become effective 'Street Mates' who can support their community during disasters.
Ms Franklin said the helpful information includes hints on how to start a conversation with a vulnerable neighbour.
"People make a pledge and we send them a free pack.
"It is building community," she said.
Ms Franklin said the Ember project, which received grant funding from the federal government, was originally designed for the Shoalhaven, Illawarra and Campbelltown but another 16 local government areas have joined.
She said agencies in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia are looking at it, especially for their emergency services.
Chris Walters of Cobargo Community Access Centre said people can contact the centre for information about Street Mate and Ember tools.
Ms Franklin said natural disasters are becoming regular making it important that communities build their own plans and talk to their neighbours.
