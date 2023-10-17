Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
The 22nd Early Falcon Nationals was held in Narooma October 13-15

By Marion Williams
Updated October 18 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 8:15am
Chris Jennis and Patrick Brooks with 1966 Falcon XP, Wounded. Mr Jennis and his wife Jo-anne drove it from Kalgoorlie to Adelaide where Mr Brooks helped Mr Jennis drive the rest of the way to Narooma for the 22nd Early Falcon Nationals on October 13-15. Picture by Marion Williams
Chris Jennis and Patrick Brooks with 1966 Falcon XP, Wounded. Mr Jennis and his wife Jo-anne drove it from Kalgoorlie to Adelaide where Mr Brooks helped Mr Jennis drive the rest of the way to Narooma for the 22nd Early Falcon Nationals on October 13-15. Picture by Marion Williams

With more than 100 cars entered in the 22nd Early Falcon Nationals there were plenty of interesting stories.

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

