With more than 100 cars entered in the 22nd Early Falcon Nationals there were plenty of interesting stories.
Only one car though had bullet holes in its side.
In the 1970s, a crew of Western Australia Main Roads' employees had used the car to get to the pub and back.
In 2009 Kalgoorlie's Chris Jennis heard about the car, abandoned in the desert near Kumarina, from a friend who had worked in the area in the 1970s.
In January 2014, he travelled the 900 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie with his friend to help pinpoint the exact location and rescue the car.
It was free because it was on Crown land.
READ ALSO:
"It had a hole in the side of the motor, what they call a leg out of bed," he said.
People had subsequently robbed parts from the car and used it for target practice.
It took Mr Jennis four years to fix up the bush wreck.
He has entered the car, Wounded, in the Early Falcon Nationals since 2019.
Tracey Jacobs' love of old Falcons was born through her then-boyfriend when she was 16.
"I love them for the memories they hold, for the people who you meet, that they were built in Australia and I love the chrome," the Crookwell resident said.
When she joined the Victoria car club she was the only female.
"It took quite a bit of perseverance to be accepted by the men," Ms Jacobs said.
She initially learnt a lot about cars from her then-husband who was a mechanic.
"I would pass that knowledge on to other drivers when things happened to their cars."
When Ms Jacobs moved from Victoria to NSW in 1991 she joined the NSW car club.
By then she had learnt a lot about early Falcons from working on them and continues to pass her knowledge on today.
Ms Jacobs has entered 18 of the 22 Early Falcon Nationals, making her a trailblazer for women entering the competition.
She has won the trophy for the best original XM falcon twice, the trophy for furtherest travelled and the Hard Luck trophy.
"My car had been broken into and the radio stolen and then the next night someone smashed into the back of it and didn't leave their details.
"It had to be wrapped up in plastic so the rain didn't get in and go to the show like that."
