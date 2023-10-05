South Coast comedy product Jenna Owen co-stars in a new viral skit that pokes serious fun at progressive Australians grappling with how to vote in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.
The Nash Edgerton-directed skit sees Owen sitting pubside with her Freudian Nip collaborator, Victoria Zerbst, and Indigenous rapper/author/actor Adam Briggs, AKA Senator Briggs, a prominent "yes" campaigner.
Owen tells Briggs that the referendum is "complicated ... it's confusing. It's just so hard, it's like, 'what?'."
"I read online that Indigenous people, they don't even want it," the Smiths Hill High alum says.
"Eighty percent of us do," Briggs replies.
The skit sees Briggs challenging the women on claims that The Voice "could divide the nation" and "doesn't go far enough, but then it also goes too far, because: democracy".
"Have you Googled it?" he finally asks, only to discover Owen had prioritised a Google search about a recent Love Island contestant.
The women are bowled over when Briggs carries out a quick Google search revealing the vote will result in the formation of a body that may make representations on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander peoples.
"The Voice will give independent advice to the parliament and the government and will be chosen by Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander people based on the wishes of local communities ... parliament continues to hold the power for legislative change," Zerbst reads.
"I'd just vote yes to that," Owen says. "How did you find that?"
"You need to tell people about that - the Googling thing," Zerbst adds.
The Voice to Parliament referendum will take place on October 14. An Australia-wide poll by Essential, carried out from September 27-October 1 from a sample of 1125 people, gave "no" to the Voice a 49-43 lead.
The result was the first time the polling showed improvement for the "yes" vote, with the vote narrowing from a 51-41 "no" lead a fortnight earlier.
