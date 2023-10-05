Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Early Voice referendum voting figures for Illawarra, South Coast

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
October 5 2023 - 1:27pm
People outside the early voting centre in Crown Street Mall on Thursday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
People outside the early voting centre in Crown Street Mall on Thursday. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Close to 29,000 people in the Illawarra and South Coast have already cast their votes in the Voice to Parliament referendum, just two days into early voting.

