Close to 29,000 people in the Illawarra and South Coast have already cast their votes in the Voice to Parliament referendum, just two days into early voting.
The latest data from the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) shows 26,697 people had voted at early voting centres by the end of Wednesday, October 4 in the federal seats of Cunningham, Whitlam and Gilmore, which stretch from Helensburgh to Tuross Head, near Moruya.
This is more than the first two days of early voting in the 2022 federal election, when 20,389 people had voted.
So far, the AEC has also received 2162 postal votes from people in the Illawarra and South Coast, out of a total 27,790 registered to cast their ballot papers this way.
The busiest early voting centres so far are Corrimal District Library, with 3321 early voters; Wesley Centre in Berry Street, Nowra, with 2904 voters; 125 Crown Street, Wollongong, with 2271 voters; 1/16 College Avenue, Shellharbour, with 2105 voters; and Dapto Ribbonwood Centre, with 1228 voters.
There is just over a week to go until referendum day, when Australians will decide whether the constitution should be altered to recognise Indigenous Australians by enshrining an advisory body to government, known as the Voice to Parliament.
Across Australia, a record 17,565,728 people are enrolled to vote - an estimated 97.5 per cent of the eligible population.
