Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New Pooh Bear's Corner sign has been erected on the Clyde

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated October 4 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We told you recently that a new Pooh Bear's Corner sign was close to being finished - the good news is that it has now been put up at the special spot on the Clyde Mountain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.