Skaters, be prepared to show your skills at the Spring Up Block Party on Friday, September 29 from 1pm! Pro skaters and Chris Vaughan from Concrete Skate Supply in Bondi will give you tips and demos, while free donuts, music, art and games will also be on offer. Enter the under 12s, under 16s and open divisions at eventbrite.com.au and start shaping up your tricks!

