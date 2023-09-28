Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Plan your long weekend in the Eurobodalla with our events guide

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated September 28 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 11:21am
Skate Jam in Batemans Bay

Chris Vaughan of Concrete Skate Supply Bondi will host demos at the all-wheels jam competition at Batemans Bay Skatepark on September 29. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council
Skaters, be prepared to show your skills at the Spring Up Block Party on Friday, September 29 from 1pm! Pro skaters and Chris Vaughan from Concrete Skate Supply in Bondi will give you tips and demos, while free donuts, music, art and games will also be on offer. Enter the under 12s, under 16s and open divisions at eventbrite.com.au and start shaping up your tricks!

