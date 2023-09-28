Skaters, be prepared to show your skills at the Spring Up Block Party on Friday, September 29 from 1pm! Pro skaters and Chris Vaughan from Concrete Skate Supply in Bondi will give you tips and demos, while free donuts, music, art and games will also be on offer. Enter the under 12s, under 16s and open divisions at eventbrite.com.au and start shaping up your tricks!
Want to get the kids out of the house these school holidays? The Bay Theatre Players are hosting holiday kids theatre workshops in Narooma (October 4, 10am-12pm), Moruya (October 4, 2pm-4pm) and Batemans Bay (October 5, 10.30am-12.30pm) at the Eurobodalla libraries. Children aged 8 to 12 are invited to the fun, creative and safe workshops to build confidence and skills. Cost is $5 per child, book at esc.nsw.gov.au.
Raise funds for your local hospital while diving into stories in newly-discovered books! The Moruya District Hospital Auxiliary is holding a book fair on Friday, September 29 between 12pm and 6pm and on Saturday, September 30 between 8.30am and 2pm at the CWA Hall at 62 Queen Street in Moruya. Discover great quality books, meet fellow bookworms, get great prices and donate to a good cause.
The 'Festival of Yes' is happening on Sunday, October 1 at the Tilba Hall at 12pm. Yes23 organisers have created this family-friendly, inclusive event to help undecided voters to learn more about the Voice to Parliament and to foster community connection. Musicians Chris O'Connor, Soul Stories, Larimar, Ron Callaghan, Melanie Horsnell and more will perform. Entry by donation, learn more at yes23.com.au.
The Bodalla Public School P&C Association is hosting their annual fundraising fair on Sunday, October 1 between 9am and 2pm at the school. Come along to help raise funds for the school community and enjoy food and market stalls, raffles, live music and activities for the kids including a bouncing castle, dunk tank and face painting. Contact bodallapandcassociation@gmail.com to learn more.
Spring into school holidays with Bush Magic Adventures in Dignams Creek on October 4 and 5. Children can try out archery, woodwork and nature art while wandering amongst the bushland of the Eurobodalla. Young ones can join team building and bushwalking during the day of activities. Book in for $100 at bushmagicadventures.com.au.
Celebrate a new season and the start of daylight savings amongst the community at the Twilight Spring Fair in Long Beach on Sunday, October 1 between 4pm and 7pm. The free event will see live music, markets with handmade products and a range of food stalls at Sandy Place Reserve as the sun sets. Learn more at longbeach.org.au.
Members of the Narooma Camera Club will have their artworks displayed at Club Narooma between Friday, September 29 and Sunday, October 1. Come along between 10am and 9pm to view the impressive works capturing our region. To learn more, call 0407 278 828.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.