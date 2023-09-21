Travellers on their way to Canberra will soon be able to slow down again and take a peek at Pooh Bear's Corner while going over the Clyde Mountain.
A beautiful new sign has been created to replace the old one at the landmark on the Kings Highway.
The new sign was crafted by members of the Narooma Men's Shed and also features a stunning painting by artist Rose Gauslaa of Winnie-the-Pooh's home in the forest (with the Mr Sanders sign on top).
It's a rite-of-passage for kids to, if not leave a teddy bear at the corner, then at least to look out the window and squeal with delight as their family goes around the sharp turn on the highway, usually on to a holiday at the coast.
There was concern recently when the sign and bears suddenly went missing.
But the area was only undergoing a spruce up, with the new sign in the works.
A spokesman for the Eurobodalla Shire Council said there was no set date for the return of the sign but it would be soon, after some last-minute touches to ensure the structure as weatherproof.
However, the teddy bears that were at the corner won't be returning, all a little worse for wear and weathered by the elements.
But the corner will be nice and clean for new bears and other soft toys to make their home there.
Mayor Mathew Hatcher said a member of the public in June alerted him to the state of disrepair of the original sign at Pooh Bear's Corner, which had been there since after World War II.
He at the time had just visited the Narooma Men's Shed and reached out to its members to apply their expertise to creating a new sign. They were very happy to do so, but had to wait a few months for Transport NSW to agree to the old sign being removed.
Mr Hatcher said dropped in this week to get a progress report on the sign and said the results were "fantastic".
He said Pooh Bear's Corner was sentimental for generations of family "coming up and down that mountain for so many years".
"A lot of people who are now adults with children of their own, remember travelling down the mountain with their parents," he said.
The new sign had generated a lot of interest.
"Hopefully it's the most pressing issue we have to deal with this year," Mr Hatcher half-joked.
