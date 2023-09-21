Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pooh Bear's Corner on Kings Highway gets new sign

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated September 21 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Travellers on their way to Canberra will soon be able to slow down again and take a peek at Pooh Bear's Corner while going over the Clyde Mountain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.