More than 500 people in the Eurobodalla joined the national Walk for Yes on Sunday, September 17.
Those supporting the Voice to Parliament went to the Batemans Bay Bridge, Moruya Bridge, Candlagan Creek Bridge and the Narooma Bridge to walk, sing, and discuss the upcoming referendum.
At Mossy Point, more than 70 supporters joined the walk from the anchor to the Broulee Surf Club, before Paul Spooner from Eurobodalla for Yes spoke to the crowd.
Moruya supporters trekked across the Moruya Bridge in the sun and handed out information to passersby about the Voice to Parliament.
Narooma saw more than 200 people join the Walk for Yes, led by Sharon, Vivienne, Julieanne and Marty Mason and Wally and Corey Stewart. Music was in the air as Casey Green played the saxophone on the walk.
In Batemans Bay, 170 supporters began their bridge walk on the north side of the Bhundoo-Clyde River, after a welcome to country by Walbunja elder Bunja Smith.
John Farnham's You're the Voice was sung as supporters walked towards Batemans Bay.
Uncle Bunja, Bega MP Dr Michael Holland and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips spoke to the crowd, bolstering support for the October 14 referendum and the recognition First Nation peoples.
Dr Holland told crowds that opportunities like the referendum are rare and the Voice may give Indigenous peoples the chance to speak out about their wellbeing and quality of life.
Uncle Bunja said the Voice was a chance for a new beginning.
"I believe that a 'Yes' vote will give me hope and an opportunity for change," he said.
"Now is the time to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the Constitution."
Eurobodalla for Yes will continue hosting information stalls and events to raise awareness of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and the Uluru Statement from the Heart ahead of the October 14 referendum.
For more information on the 'No' and the 'Yes' cases visit voice.gov.au.
