Voice to Parliament

'Now is the time': Indigenous elders, politicians, families show their support for Voice to Parliament

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:00pm
Hundreds of Eurobodalla locals walked across bridges in the region to show their support for the Voice to Parliament on Sunday, September 17. Picture supplied
More than 500 people in the Eurobodalla joined the national Walk for Yes on Sunday, September 17.

Local News

