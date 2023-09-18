Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Voice to Parliament

Roslyn Field, Uncle Bunja Smith urge people to vote Yes for Voice

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 19 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 8:15am
Some of the traditional dancers, led by Warren Foster senior, who performed at the Biraga Bunaan Back to Country event in Narooma on Saturday, September 16. Picture by Nicki Endt, NPWS
The chairs of the Gulaga and Biamanaga National Parks' boards of management are urging Australians to vote yes in the Voice referendum.

