The chairs of the Gulaga and Biamanaga National Parks' boards of management are urging Australians to vote yes in the Voice referendum.
Having a Voice would give Aboriginal people a permanent advisory board that cannot be disbanded at a government's whim and a conduit to the Australian government and people.
Uncle Bunja Smith, chair of the Biamanga National Park board of management, said coming from a political family, he fully understands the history of Aboriginal advisory bodies.
"They get disbanded at the government's whim and we are not getting any traction on closing the gap as a result.
"So the Uluru Statement called for a Voice to Parliament enshrined in the constitution so that successive governments could not throw it out," Mr Smith said.
Aunty Ros Field, chair of the Gulaga National Park board of management, has spent decades working in the public service.
She said whenever government changes, the programs and policies affecting Aboriginal people are thrown out regardless of their effectiveness.
"We need continuity, protection and recognition in the constitution, and since the abolition of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Commission we need to be able to talk to the government," Ms Field said.
"We have the answers but we don't have a voice to say these might be some of the solutions to break the cycle."
Ms Field and Mr Smith were speaking at the Biraga Bunaan Back to Country event to celebrate the 2006 hand back of Gulaga and Biamanga to traditional owners.
The parks are jointly managed by traditional owners and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).
Ms Field was joint management coordinator with NPWS in Narooma when it was decided to hold a cultural event to celebrate the handover every five years to coincide with the term of the board.
She said local Aboriginal artists are invited to participate and the event is intended to give something back to traditional owners and to get her people together for a happy event.
Mr Smith said the genesis of the hand back was when Guboo Ted Thomas and Percy Mumbler fought against logging on the mountains in the 1980s.
That led to Part 4A of the NPW Act and the Elders deliberately set up two separate parks because both mountains have great significance.
"So today is a celebration of Country, coming together and celebrating culture and honouring the commitment of our Elders.
"It is a good opportunity to share Aboriginal community with non-Aboriginal community."
