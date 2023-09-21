Wrapping up the 2023 River of Art Festival is 'Luminous', a 5-hour festival at Moruya's Riverside Park on Saturday, September 23. An interactive art area, artist's laneway, Lanterns from Waste and Guru Dudu will feature at the 'art after dark event'. Grab a pair of headphones (supplied) and join the Guru for a small group tour and dance your way around the festival. Tickets start at $25 for adults, get yours at riverofart.com.au.
Dalmeny photographer Debbie Oseicki will have her imaginative pictures displayed at the Moruya Library as part of the River of Art Festival until September 30. With just her smartphone, Debbie captures native flora and fauna and discovers the intricacies and complexities of nature. Some of her pieces are also on display at Grumpy and Sweethearts in Mogo until September 24. Head along to the library during opening hours to view her works.
Eurobodalla Stepping Stones is hosting a 'Paint & Sip' event at Malt Man Brewing in Bodalla on Sunday, September 24 from 3pm. The accessible, all-abilities event welcomes everyone to the artistic afternoon who are ready to connect or just be around new people. Tickets start at $22.49, with tickets also available for support workers. Drinks are also available to purchase, with all artistic supplies provided. Get your tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
Driver Education: Get Ready for P-Plates!
Want to add an extra 20 hours to your learner driver logbook? Come along to PCYC's 3-hour driving course at Club Narooma on Wednesday, September 27 at 9am or at the Batemans Bay Library Friday, September 22 at 4pm. The course provides knowledge on how to reduce road risks and prevent accidents. Become a proactive, safe driver with this invaluable course. To book a free spot, contact ggilham@pcycnsw.org.au.
Young people aged 12 to 24 are invited to a mindful art session at the Narooma Library on Monday, September 25 between 12pm and 2pm. Take a break from study, work or sport by diving into the world of colouring, drawing, crocheting or mandala art. Bring along your own project or start something new at the library. Contact the council on 4474 1297 for more information.
Discover the growing sport, pickleball, at a 'come and try' day at Narooma Leisure Centre on Sunday, September 24 from 10am. Come and meet pickleball enthusiasts, learn about the fun sport and jump on the court. To register your interest, email vrveronica094@gmail.com.
Produce powerhouse SAGE are hosting a series of classes on productive gardening as spring sets in. The first sessions will be held on September 22 and 23 at the Stepping Stone Farm in Moruya and will outline practical garden design. Learn more at sageproject.org.au.
'Forget about stuffy church services of yore - this is different' say the organisers of the Batemans Bay Uniting Church's Jazz Gospel Service. The musical afternoon will kick off at 2pm on Sunday, September 24. Hear from trumpeter Peter Poole, the Two Tenors, Sing Australia and more during this afternoon of frivolity.
Australian wind music scene trailblazers Arcadia Winds will take you an on aural journey when they perform at St John's Anglican Church in Moruya on Saturday, September 23 at 1pm. Be swept away by modern contemporary compositions and iconic, classic works performed by the five-piece. Get your tickets, starting at $35, from events.humanitix.com.
