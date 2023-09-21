Dalmeny photographer Debbie Oseicki will have her imaginative pictures displayed at the Moruya Library as part of the River of Art Festival until September 30. With just her smartphone, Debbie captures native flora and fauna and discovers the intricacies and complexities of nature. Some of her pieces are also on display at Grumpy and Sweethearts in Mogo until September 24. Head along to the library during opening hours to view her works.