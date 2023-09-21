Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Eurobodalla aglow this weekend with River of Art's 'Luminous'

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated September 21 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:12pm
Moruya lights up for 'Luminous'

Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Guru Dudu is your guide to 'Luminous', an after-dark art festival to round out the 2023 River of Art Festival in Moruya on September 23.
Wrapping up the 2023 River of Art Festival is 'Luminous', a 5-hour festival at Moruya's Riverside Park on Saturday, September 23. An interactive art area, artist's laneway, Lanterns from Waste and Guru Dudu will feature at the 'art after dark event'. Grab a pair of headphones (supplied) and join the Guru for a small group tour and dance your way around the festival. Tickets start at $25 for adults, get yours at riverofart.com.au.

