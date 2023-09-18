Spring means snakes are on the move: top tips from WIRES

The warmer weather has prompted WIRES to provides tips on how to safely co-exist with snakes.
Snakes play an important role in maintaining the Australian bush ecosystem.
Like all our native wildlife they are a protected species.
Living close to bush means you are more likely to encounter a snake but they are also frequently seen in suburban areas.
The east coast of Australia is also home to smaller species of snakes and legless lizards so it is important to remember that snakes cannot be identified by colour and size alone.
Always treat every snake as potentially venomous and the best way to stay safe is to avoid a snake altogether.
Never approach, pick up or try to move a snake with a rake or a shovel as this highly increases the risk of being bitten.
Always ensure children are kept away and your pets are contained well away from any snake.
The snake will move on on its own accord as they generally don't have a 'territory' and just passing through looking for food.
Keep your lawns mowed and avoid stacking wood near the house that that they can shelter in.
Always remember that we are not a food source for snakes and that they are actually scared of us.
WIRES said that if you find a snake in your house please call them on 1300 094 737 immediately or your nearest wildlife group and a trained rescuer will assist as soon as possible.
In the meantime keep children and pets away and if the room can be sealed off do so and put rolled up towels at the base of any doors.
Another common rescue is being trapped and entangled in non-wildlife friendly netting.
Along with gliders, birds, possums ands bats, snakes often need rescuing from netted vegetable gardens and orchards so we ask gardeners to please always use wildlife friendly netting to help stop our native animals being injured.
If your finger can fit through the netting holes then it's too large and a danger to wildlife. You can read more information here: https://www.wires.org.au/wildlife-information/wildlife-friendly-netting
Finally, if you come across a snake in the bush or a walking trail or a park, simply walk the other way and keep your dog on lead until it is safe to release it.
During the upcoming snake season please keep in mind that snakes are not naturally aggressive and they always prefer to retreat rather than confront us.
