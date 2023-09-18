Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Spring means snakes are on the move: top tips from WIRES

By Wires
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Like all native wildlife, snakes are a protected species. Picture by Kay Mallitt
Like all native wildlife, snakes are a protected species. Picture by Kay Mallitt

The warmer weather has prompted WIRES to provides tips on how to safely co-exist with snakes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.