Environmental group Knitting Nannas for Native Forests held their third sit-in at Forestry Corporation's Batemans Bay office to support the NSW Environmental Protection Authority's (EPA) immediate Stop Work Order to logging in the Tallaganda State Forest.
The order was directed to NSW Forestry Corporation on August 31 after a deceased Southern Greater Gilder was found about 50 metres away from harvest operations.
The September 4 morning knit-in saw locals knitting and two dancers dressed in Greater Gilder costumes at the Batemans Bay office.
On September 3, members of the Knitting Nannas for Native Forests drove to the Tallaganda State Forest near Captains Flat to inspect the logging.
Joslyn Van der Moolen from Batemans Bay said the entire hillside had been "churned up" by logging operations.
"The first thing you see is huge piles of logs...and four abandoned heavy earth moving forestry harvesting machines that cut down and move the trees onto logging trucks," she said.
Nearby, the members saw a Greater Glider den tree that Forestry had "set aside" within the seven compartments.
READ MORE:
"There were two hollows in this single den tree. One hollow at eye level was open to the sun and the other hollow at the end of the dead tree trunk was open to the rain," Ms Van der Moolen said.
She said scarlet robins, which are considered vulnerable in NSW, were spotted by members near logged trees.
The group said the stop to logging in NSW is overdue.
"Tallaganda State Forest needs to be added to the adjoining Tallaganda National Park to protect the surviving wildlife."
The Knitting Nannas view the Stop Work Order as a "strong regulatory signal" from the EPA.
It is not yet known how the glider died.
The order will see a temporary stop to all harvesting, haulage operations, any road and track construction work in the forest. The order is in place for 40 days and can be extended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.