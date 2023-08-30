A small crowd gathered for a short but very sombre rededication ceremony at the Narooma War Memorial Clock Tower.
The rededication on Tuesday, August 29, gave the Narooma RSL sub-branch the opportunity to thank a very generous Narooma family who donated a significant amount to buy a new clock.
The clock tower and original clock was funded and originally dedicated in 1975 by the Narooma RSL sub-Branch and the Narooma community in memory of those who gave their lives in conflict.
Paul Naylor, president of the Narooma RSL sub-Branch, said the clock had lasted them well until some kids decided to hang off the hands of the clock.
He said it is not the only incident of vandalism to Narooma and Kianga's seven war memorials.
"It is the same as going into a war cemetery and desecrating the graves," Mr Naylor said.
It would have cost $2000 to repair the clock, money they did not have.
"We replaced it in 2013 with a digital clock but the elements took their toll," Mr Naylor said.
The Narooma RSL sub-Branch spent a few years applying for funding to replace the clock.
"We were getting knocked back on grants so the RSL called for donations," Mr Naylor said.
He said outdoor clocks like that are very expensive and there is only one company that makes them in Australia.
Mal and Erin Barry, Narooma residents of 19 years, made a very generous donation towards the clock.
"Without their support this clock would not be here," Mr Naylor said.
It is the same generous community spirit that enabled friends of Legacy Narooma to pay Samantha Wortelhock to paint a mural on the toilet block at the Avenue of Remembrance this month to mark the centenary of Legacy.
It was an emotional moment for Vietnam War veteran Trevor Bennett.
"When I first came back from Vietnam the RSL didn't want to know us yet I worked about 68 hours on the clock tower.
"To see it go downhill upset me a little bit.
"I am really pleased this is up and running," Mr Bennett said.
Mr and Mrs Barry said they like helping the community with things like the mural and clock tower that are there for everyone to share.
"Those servicemen gave up their lives so it isn't hard to say thank you and do something for them."
