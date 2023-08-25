More than $144,000 has been given to 17 organisations in the Gilmore electorate through round eight of the Stronger Communities Program.
It provides funding to local community groups and councils for projects that improve community participation and contribute to vibrant communities.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said the grants "will benefit the community in all sorts of wonderful ways".
They include $5000 to North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels - Jervis Bay and Districts Service, to build a new covered area and vegetable preparation area.
The Kiama Table Tennis Club receives $3000 to buy new equipment to cater for its growing membership, while Batemans Bay Marine Rescue will use $17,000 in funding to upgrade its base, including an updated training room.
Mrs Phillips said she was thrilled to be delivering fantastic projects like these for the local community.
"It really is a delight to be able to fund projects that bring so much joy and benefit our communities," she said.
"I absolutely love seeing the initiative and drive of local people.
"I'm consistently impressed with community projects and ideas - there really are so many wonderful things going on in our community," Mrs Phillips said.
"Having spent time talking with volunteers from these organisations, I know it can be a struggle to fund these types of purchases, and I know these organisations make a little bit of funding go a long way.
"I look forward to seeing the positive impact these grants will have on local people," she said.
Funding has been granted to:
Country Women's Association Jamberoo Branch - $3000 for purchase of up to date audio visual equipment.
Boomerang Meeting Place - $16,000 for solar power on the men's shed.
Ulladulla Milton Lions Club - $7500 to help meet the ongoing costs of the FEB Markets.
Tuross Community Garden - $3000 to install another storage tank to catch and store rainwater.
Tomakin Community Association - $18,000 for a basketball halfcourt upgrade.
The Flagstaff Group - $8000 for a program to teach individuals living with disability to prepare for bushfires and other natural disasters.
Sussex Inlet and District Chamber of Commerce - $16,500 for a new bike and walking path from Swan Haven to the Sussex Inlet Public School.
North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels - Jervis Bay and Districts Service - $5000 for construction of a covered area for a new freezer, and a vegetable preparation area.
Moruya RSL Sub Branch - $3500 for gardens for the base of a monument depicting Australian Military Forces sacrifices since Federation.
Marine Rescue NSW Batemans Bay Unit - $17,000 for an upgraded training room, kitchen and workshop facilities.
Long Beach and Maloneys Beach Residents - $3500 to promote horticulture through a community garden.
Kiama Table Tennis Club - $5000 to purchase new equipment to cater for the growing membership.
Kiama Community Garden - $3000 for permaculture training.
Gerringong Golf Club - $17,500 for fuel storage tanks to improve players experience on the course.
Friends Of Peace Park Kiama - Illawarra Rose Society - $4000 for planting and maintenance of flowers.
Culburra Dolphins RLFC - $2500 to replace canteen whitegoods to help volunteers carry out their duties more effectively.
Callala Bay Progress Hall Management Committee - $2500 to purchase a 48V battery ride on lawn mower.
Burrill Lake Community Association - $4000 for equipment to maintain Barker Reserve.
Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden - $5000 for updated signs.
