Cobargo CBD rebuild with Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:19pm
John Walters, chair of Cobargo Community Development Corporation, is delighted that the three Cobargo CBD rebuild projects are a step closer as they will be instrumental in securing the future economic strength and resilience that Cobargo deserves. Picture by Marion Williams
Bega Valley Shire Council has approved the development applications for Cobargo's Market Hall and new Post Office.

Marion Williams

