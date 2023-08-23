Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Legacy Narooma project painted by Samantha Wortelhock

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 24 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People driving into Narooma from the north will be greeted by this colourful and evocative mural. It took Samantha Wortelhock five days to transform the toilet block at the Avenue of Remembrance. Picture by Marion Williams
People driving into Narooma from the north will be greeted by this colourful and evocative mural. It took Samantha Wortelhock five days to transform the toilet block at the Avenue of Remembrance. Picture by Marion Williams

Samantha Wortelhock is used to getting a good response to her murals but nothing like the reception in Narooma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.