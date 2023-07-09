Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Narooma Library held a NAIDOC cultural workshop on July 6

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 10 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 9:23am
Nigel Stewart got the young and young-at- heart dancing at Narooma Library's NAIDOC cultural workshop on Thursday, July 6. Picture by Marion Williams.
Nigel Stewart effortlessly engaged everyone from pre-school children to seniors at Narooma Library's NAIDOC cultural workshop.

