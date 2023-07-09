Nigel Stewart effortlessly engaged everyone from pre-school children to seniors at Narooma Library's NAIDOC cultural workshop.
The July 6 workshop was well-attended by pre-school and primary school children, parents and carers and a handful of senior citizens.
He had a collection of items and explained how his people use them.
The banksia, for example, is used as a comb.
READ ALSO:
He had a womera which acts like a catapult to throw spears very long distances.
The abalone is a very important source of food for Yuin people, "delicious when cooked in their own juices over coals", Mr Stewart said.
The final item was a coolamon, an Aboriginal bowl made from tree bark, mostly gum trees.
It has many uses such as carrying fish and fruit, and as a cradle.
"It is probably the oldest cradle in the world," Mr Stewart said.
The coolamon is also used to mix ochre.
Mr Stewart invited people to paint themselves with ochre he had sourced from Dalmeny.
"We use ochre as camouflage when we go into the bush and also for ceremonies," he said.
He said Mother Gulaga gives us fresh air, food and water, and also controls the clouds.
Mr Stewart got everyone clapping to warm them up for a game of "Aboriginal statues".
After demonstrations by Mr Stewart, everyone danced in the style of eagles, kangaroos, emus and other native animals then froze into statues when Mr Stewart gave the signal.
Then it was inside to paint on canvases and make necklaces and bracelets.
Mr Stewart is a talented artist and delighted two women by painting a picture of a dolphin for each of them.
He showed how he uses his little finger to steady his hand and pivot as he wields the brush.
Mr Stewart reminded people that his year's theme for NAIDOC Week is For the elders.
"Without our old people we would not be here today because they teach us everything we need to know."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.