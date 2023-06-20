Sunny skies welcomed 230 cyclists to the goodnessgravel event in Mogo on Saturday, June 17.
Pedallers from across the state descended on the Mogo Sports Oval in the early hours of the morning, preparing for a 130-kilometre, 75-kilometre or 44-kilometre ride along the dirt and gravel roads winding through the Eurobodalla.
The event marked the second year goodnessgravel has hosted crowds in Mogo for a high-energy, family-friendly celebration of community, cycling and the natural landscape.
Event organisers said the Eurobodalla is quickly becoming known as the shire with the best "champagne" gravel roads in NSW, and cycling events like this are helping spread the word.
In 2022, the first goodnessgravel was held in the Eurobodalla, attracting hundreds.
Owner of goodnessgravel Will Levy said the inaugural "gravel fondo" was first planned in May 2021 to help bring tourist dollars back to the fire-affected community. However, heavy rain forced the event to be cancelled and postponed to July, with the pandemic later quashing all plans.
The longest 130-kilometre track saw cyclists pedal northwest from Mogo Sports Oval, through Runnyford and on to Nelligen for a rest stop. They continued to Shallow Crossing before heading south on The River Road back to Mogo.
Mr Levy said the 44-kilometre trail was best suited to riders just starting out or those wanting a scenic experience of the Eurobodalla.
"Eurobodalla has probably the most scenic and picturesque gravel roads out of all the other shires I have seen in NSW," Mr Levy said.
"I should add that with all the beauty, these three routes are very challenging at times!"
The longest trail had a total ascent of 3000 metres.
"The riders may not have seen them on the day, but there are literally dozens out there who helped make [the day] a huge success.
"We must also thank the council for their huge support as well as those who [were] volunteering over the weekend."
The day was also supported by Batemans Bay Cycles, the Batemans Bay Mountain Bike Club and the Lions Clubs in Moruya and Batemans Bay.
Dates for the 2024 goodnessgravel event in Mogo will be announced soon.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
