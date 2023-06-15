Batemans Bay supercar star Bailey Sweeny has made history by driving home a 20-second victory in the third round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia series.
The 20-year-old's stellar win is the second-biggest in TCR Australia's history.
Sweeny breezed over the finish line on June 11 at the Winton Motor Raceway in Benalla, Victoria, leaving chaos in his wake.
Michael Clemente, who scored his first-ever TCR series win just two days before, was sent into the wall on the final lap.
Sydney's Josh Buchan was lucky enough to finish in second place, after Clemente clipped him shortly before his demise, sparking a frantic three-way dash to the chequered flag.
Zac Soutar finished just seconds after Buchan, allowing the two Hyundai drivers to dominate the podium.
Sweeny and Buchan, both of HMO Customer Racing, have been chasing one another on the ladder since the series' first round in February, where he orchestrated a solid start.
Sweeny placed second and third in his two 18-lap practice rounds in the lead-up to the finals. He narrowly missed out on first place in the qualifying race, giving the win to Clemente.
His consistent finishes meant he was in pole position for the final race.
A long way from his kart racing beginnings, Sweeny is at the top of the ladder in the seven-round series.
His next challenge is on August 11 at the Queensland Raceway near Brisbane for round four.
