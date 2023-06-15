Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Batemans Bay's Bailey Sweeny secures historic supercar win

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left: Josh Buchan, Bailey Sweeny and Zac Soutar celebrate their podium wins at Benalla. Picture via Instagram
From left: Josh Buchan, Bailey Sweeny and Zac Soutar celebrate their podium wins at Benalla. Picture via Instagram

Batemans Bay supercar star Bailey Sweeny has made history by driving home a 20-second victory in the third round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.